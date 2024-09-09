Sony patents technology that will make every sound in the game unique

Sony has been granted a patent for a technology that allows it to automatically generate various sound effects and music in video games using artificial intelligence.

Patent is titled «Systems and Methods for Generating and Applying Audio Baseline Functions» and describes advanced audio synthesis technology for video games.

The new system uses neural networks and other methods to create unique sound effects based on existing audio files. Sony developers believe that players can lose interest in games due to the monotony of sounds. For example, the constant repetition of the character’s steps can bore the user during long walks in the game world.

The patented technology allows you to automatically generate various variations of sound effects without human intervention. This applies not only to footstep sounds, but also to other elements of the game’s audio design, including music. The system analyzes the available audio data and creates new sounds while maintaining their realism and relevance to the game context.

The introduction of this technology can have a significant impact on the gaming industry. Developers will be able to automate the process of creating sound effects, which will reduce the time and resources required for game development. For players, this will mean a more immersive and realistic gaming experience due to the variety of sounds.

Sony has a history of patenting innovative technologies for the gaming industry. Recent examples include patent for backward compatibility of PlayStation 5 with PS3 games, which confirms rumors about this possibility.

