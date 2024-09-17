Space horror in Starfield: Bethesda tells more about the Shattered Space expansion pack

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Bethesda developers have shared new details and demonstrated gameplay footage of the upcoming Shattered Space DLC, which promises to be the most terrifying addition in the studio’s history.

The center of events will be the planet Va’ruun’kai, home to the mysterious religious cult of the House of Va’ruun, which worships the Great Serpent. As a result of a secret experiment with a gravity drive, the fabric of the space-time continuum was torn, which led to a catastrophe in the capital city of Dazra and the emergence of terrifying creatures from other dimensions.

The city of Dazra, created by hand by the developers, turned into a disaster zone after the incident. A huge crater has formed in the middle of it, the cult leader has disappeared, and the main fortress is surrounded by a mysterious force field. Players will face new challenges as they explore more than 50 new locations, including eerie dungeons, desolate laboratories, and mysterious temples of the House of Va’ruun.

Shattered Space will introduce players to a variety of new enemies. In addition to monsters that have penetrated the rift in space-time, players will have to fight cultists and space pirates from the Blood Flotilla.

The developers have updated the combat system, reducing the distance between the player and the enemies to increase the sense of horror and immediate threat. Among the innovations are — grenades made of «disgusting» organic materials.

The expansion demonstrates the dark side of the excessive pursuit of knowledge, a key theme of Starfield. It will show how a noble goal can lead to disastrous consequences when ambition prevails over caution.

Shattered Space will be released on September 30 on PC (Steam, Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X|S for UAH 760. Owners of the premium and collector’s editions of the game will receive the expansion for free.

Source: Neowin, IGN

