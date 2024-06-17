Stalker 5.0 presented in Odesa — it’s not a game, it’s a new marine drone

The Stalker 5.0 unmanned boat was presented at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024 in Odesa, Ukraine. The marine drone was demonstrated in the event’s assembly hall.

The 5 m long and 1.2 m wide Stalker 5.0 unmanned boat costs €60 thousand. It is equipped with a transport compartment and can deliver cargo. The drone also performs reconnaissance and patrolling of the sea or river coast, as well as combat missions. The Stalker 5.0 has a control system and video broadcasting via Starlink.

The surface drone is equipped with a 60 hp gasoline engine that provides a maximum speed of 40 knots (75 km/h) and a cruising speed of 30 knots (55 km/h). The drone’s fuel reserve and performance allow it to participate in operations at a range of up to 600 km. The weight of the installed warhead can reach up to 150 kg.

Expert notesthat the Stalker 5.0 surface drone is somewhat inferior to the characteristics of the boat Magura V5but is almost 5 times cheaper. The Magura is capable of carrying a 320 kg payload and conducting operations at a distance of up to 800 km. However, this drone is estimated to cost $270,000. Cheaper maritime drones will allow them to be used more frequently, in larger numbers, and against smaller targets, making their use more efficient from a military and economic perspective.

Source: Dumskaya, Military