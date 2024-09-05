«Storage is expensive»: Discord has lowered the free file upload limit to 10 MB

Discord has updated its support page with a message about lowering the file upload limit — it will be almost halved, from 25 to 10 MB, for free users.

The company writes that storage is expensive to manage, and the new limit was chosen based on usage statistics. It is reported that almost 99% of users send files smaller than 10 MB.

Recall that the previous limit of 25 MB was kindly provided by the company only in April — while previously free users were offered a limit of 8 MB.

For those who want to continue to transfer large files in high quality via the service, Discord offers a Nitro subscription.

«Unlike other platforms, we keep your files for as long as you need them. If you need more upload capacity, Nitro Basic offers a 50MB limit, while Nitro gives you up to 500MB», — said company on its official support page.

Nitro Basic subscriptions cost $3 per month, while Nitro users pay $10, but additionally get the ability to stream 4K video and use emojis in their channels.

By comparison, messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram offer a 2GB file upload limit.

