News Software 09-05-2024 at 13:50 comment views icon

«Storage is expensive»: Discord has lowered the free file upload limit to 10 MB

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

«Storage is expensive»: Discord has lowered the free file upload limit to 10 MB

Discord has updated its support page with a message about lowering the file upload limit — it will be almost halved, from 25 to 10 MB, for free users.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The company writes that storage is expensive to manage, and the new limit was chosen based on usage statistics. It is reported that almost 99% of users send files smaller than 10 MB.

Recall that the previous limit of 25 MB was kindly provided by the company only in April — while previously free users were offered a limit of 8 MB.

For those who want to continue to transfer large files in high quality via the service, Discord offers a Nitro subscription.

«Unlike other platforms, we keep your files for as long as you need them. If you need more upload capacity, Nitro Basic offers a 50MB limit, while Nitro gives you up to 500MB», — said company on its official support page.

Nitro Basic subscriptions cost $3 per month, while Nitro users pay $10, but additionally get the ability to stream 4K video and use emojis in their channels.

By comparison, messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram offer a 2GB file upload limit.

Source: Dexerto

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send