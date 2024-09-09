Tecno X Geekom MegaMini G1 — «the world’s smallest» liquid-cooled gaming PC with original design

The manufacturer calls the Tecno X Geekom MegaMini G1 the smallest liquid-cooled gaming PC. It looks a bit like a compact tube sound amplifier, but instead of tubes, it has transparent tubes.

The PC has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in a case that is only 255 mm high with a 150 mm square base. Its volume is less than six liters. For comparison, MiniI-TX chassis have a volume of about 10 liters.

MegaMini G1’s transparent case has windows on three sides that showcase the heat exchanger and four transparent pipes that are connected to an L-shaped radiator on the back. Geekom promises a noise level of less than 36 dB, compared to 45-60 dB for a «standard PC». The spectacular look is complemented by the internal RGB backlight and a small LCD screen on the top.

MegaMini G1 has a wide range of connectors. There are four USB-A ports and a headphone jack on the front panel, and two more USB-A, two USB-C, two HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet ports on the back. Not bad for a mini-PC.

Naturally, the small size implies certain compromises. The processor and graphics card are notebook-grade — this is essentially a gaming laptop in an unconventional form factor without a screen and keyboard, but with a powerful cooling system. It uses a 32 GB laptop SO-DIMM RAM. It comes with a 1 TB or 2 TB SSD and two M.2 slots.

The price of the computer can be seen below, and it can be considered too high. For that kind of money, you can build or even buy a more powerful PC. But in return, the user gets an interesting design and compactness. The PC is currently available at Kickstarter for early ordering with delivery starting in November 2024.

Sources: Geekom, PC World