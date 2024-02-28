Telegram channels will only be able to monetize ads using the internal cryptocurrency Toncoin

Pavel Durov has announced significant changes to the Telegram Ads service, which allows Telegram channel owners to monetize their ads. However, only in the Toncoin cryptocurrency associated with the platform.

According to him, starting next month, the Telegram Ads advertising platform will be officially opened to all advertisers in almost a hundred new countries. Owners of Telegram channels will receive 50% of what Telegram will earn from displaying ads on their channels. And the TON blockchain and Toncoin token will be used exclusively for payments.

Full text post Durov: