Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at the airport in France, — media

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained at Paris Le Bourget airport. He arrived in the French capital on a private jet from Azerbaijan, accompanied by a bodyguard and a woman.

The detention and search warrant was issued because Durov did not cooperate with French security forces and did not properly moderate Telegram, which makes him an accomplice in crimes such as drug trafficking, terrorism, money laundering, child abuse, etc, reports French TV channel TF1.

Durov traveled very little in Europe, avoiding countries where Telegram is available, choosing to visit the Emirates or South America.

Durov is reportedly currently in custody and is expected to be charged on Sunday.

«Pavel Durov will end up in a pre-trial detention center, that’s for sure», — said TF1/LCI investigator

«He allowed countless offenses and crimes to be committed on his platform, and took no steps to mitigate them», — analyzes a source close to the case.

The media noted that Durov knew he could be detained in France, but he still flew on a private jet through Paris. He had to refuel there.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and will stand trial as a French citizen.

French special services will seek access to correspondence in Telegram related to criminal communities, sanctioned companies and individuals.