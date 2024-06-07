Telegram Stars – a new internal currency for paying for digital goods

Telegram has launched a new feature – the ability to sell digital goods and services through bots and mini-apps using a new internal currency called «Telegram Stars».

This month, the messenger’s administration updated the bot platform to seamlessly support payments for digital goods. In this case, Telegram Stars act as a means of payment. Stars can be purchased in the app via Apple or Google or in PremiumBot. Subsequently, the stars can be spent on digital goods offered by bots. These can be items in Telegram games, online courses, e-books, etc.

«Telegram Stars are in line with Apple and Google’s latest policy on the sale of digital goods and give developers in the Telegram ecosystem and their users unprecedented access to purchases in mobile app stores», Telegram says.

It is also noted that soon developers will be able to withdraw stars obtained by their bots into the Toncoin cryptocurrency using the Fragment platform.

In the future, the messenger administration plans to add more features related to Telegram stars. For example, users will be able to send gifts to content creators.