Tesla is not a cake anymore: owners of Tesla electric cars most often choose models with an internal combustion engine when buying a new car

According to a recent study by Edmunds, in 2024, most Tesla owners abandoned their electric vehicles in favor of cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Only less than a third of owners (32%) remained committed to electric motors.

In particular, 51% of Tesla owners chose ICE models when buying a new car. Another 10% chose hybrid cars, and 6% chose plug-in hybrids. These trends are in line with the findings of a recent McKinsey & Co. survey, which showed that almost half (46%) of US electric vehicle owners are likely to return to ICE vehicles for their next purchase.

Although the survey shows that 68% of respondents want to switch from electric to ICE models, this is a better figure than a few years ago. In 2020, 76% of Tesla owners abandoned electric vehicles in favor of ICE cars, while only 9% switched to other electric models. Since then, these numbers have been steadily declining.

Traditionally, Tesla owners have shown a marked tendency to exit the electric vehicle market. This indicates the need for improvements to make owning an electric car more attractive to the general population.

At the same time, more and more buyers are replacing their Teslas with electric vehicles from older automakers. It is also noted that plug-in hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are not gaining much popularity as an alternative to Tesla. Although these types of vehicles are becoming increasingly popular among new car buyers, they are less attractive to those who have previously used an electric car. On the other hand, the share of Tesla owners switching to PHEVs is much higher than in the PHEV market as a whole.

Source: carscoops