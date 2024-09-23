TESLA leads among used cars under 5 years old in Ukraine – electric cars account for 41% of new registrations

During August 2024 more than 25.7 thousand used cars were registered in UkraineThe average age of these cars is about 5 years old. The average age of such cars is 8.6 years. At the same time, about a third of this number is accounted for by cars under 5 years old – 8.4 thousand of them were registered.

The segment of used passenger cars imported from abroad is dominated by electric cars. They accounted for 41% of the total number of used cars up to 5 years old. In general, the distribution by type of power plant in this segment is as follows:

Electric cars – 41%;

Gasoline cars accounted for 37%;

Diesel cars accounted for 11%;

Hybrid cars – 8%;

Cars with LPG – 3%.

The following models were in the highest demand among Ukrainians among used passenger cars up to 5 years old:

TESLA Model Y – 588 units; TESLA Model 3 – 434 units; HYUNDAI Kona – 305 units; NISSAN Rogue – 272 units; MAZDA CX5 – 238 units; KIA Niro – 238 units; VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 214 units; NISSAN Leaf – 190 units; VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 169 units; CHEVROLET Bolt – 156 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom