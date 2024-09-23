TESLA leads among used cars under 5 years old in Ukraine – electric cars account for 41% of new registrations

During August 2024 more than 25.7 thousand used cars were registered in UkraineThe average age of these cars is about 5 years old. The average age of such cars is 8.6 years. At the same time, about a third of this number is accounted for by cars under 5 years old – 8.4 thousand of them were registered.
The segment of used passenger cars imported from abroad is dominated by electric cars. They accounted for 41% of the total number of used cars up to 5 years old. In general, the distribution by type of power plant in this segment is as follows:
- Electric cars – 41%;
- Gasoline cars accounted for 37%;
- Diesel cars accounted for 11%;
- Hybrid cars – 8%;
- Cars with LPG – 3%.
The following models were in the highest demand among Ukrainians among used passenger cars up to 5 years old:
- TESLA Model Y – 588 units;
- TESLA Model 3 – 434 units;
- HYUNDAI Kona – 305 units;
- NISSAN Rogue – 272 units;
- MAZDA CX5 – 238 units;
- KIA Niro – 238 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 214 units;
- NISSAN Leaf – 190 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 169 units;
- CHEVROLET Bolt – 156 units.
Source: Ukravtoprom
