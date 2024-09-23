News Auto 09-23-2024 at 11:27 comment views icon

TESLA leads among used cars under 5 years old in Ukraine – electric cars account for 41% of new registrations

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

TESLA leads among used cars under 5 years old in Ukraine – electric cars account for 41% of new registrations

During August 2024 more than 25.7 thousand used cars were registered in UkraineThe average age of these cars is about 5 years old. The average age of such cars is 8.6 years. At the same time, about a third of this number is accounted for by cars under 5 years old – 8.4 thousand of them were registered.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

The segment of used passenger cars imported from abroad is dominated by electric cars. They accounted for 41% of the total number of used cars up to 5 years old. In general, the distribution by type of power plant in this segment is as follows:

  • Electric cars – 41%;
  • Gasoline cars accounted for 37%;
  • Diesel cars accounted for 11%;
  • Hybrid cars – 8%;
  • Cars with LPG – 3%.

The following models were in the highest demand among Ukrainians among used passenger cars up to 5 years old:

  1. TESLA Model Y – 588 units;
  2. TESLA Model 3 – 434 units;
  3. HYUNDAI Kona – 305 units;
  4. NISSAN Rogue – 272 units;
  5. MAZDA CX5 – 238 units;
  6. KIA Niro – 238 units;
  7. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 214 units;
  8. NISSAN Leaf – 190 units;
  9. VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 169 units;
  10. CHEVROLET Bolt – 156 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send