A record for more than 2 years: registrations of used cars from abroad have sharply increased in Ukraine. Which models are the most popular?

The Ukrainian car market continues to be flooded with used cars from abroad. In August, more than 25.7 thousand used cars imported from other countries were registered in Ukraine.

It should be noted that this is the highest figure for the last 25 months. Compared to August of the previous year, there was a 22% increase in registrations of such cars. At the same time, this figure was almost 29% higher than in July 2024.

Since the beginning of the year, 159 thousand used cars have been registered for the first time in Ukraine. This is a quarter more than in the same period in 2023.

Used gasoline cars remain the most popular among Ukrainians. They accounted for 46% of all registrations in August. Passenger cars with diesel engines lag far behind, accounting for 25% of used cars. Electric cars are in third place with 20%. Hybrid cars are in even less demand, accounting for about 5% of registrations. The least popular were cars with LPG with a rate of 4% of the total number of registered used cars.

The average age of used cars registered in Ukraine is 8.6 years.

The most popular used car among Ukrainian drivers in August 2024 was the Volkswagen Golf. Overall, Volkswagen accounts for 3 of the 10 most popular models:

Volkswagen Golf – 1325 cars;

Renault Megane – 1037 cars;

Skoda Octavia – 959 cars;

Volkswagen Passat – 738 cars;

Volkswagen Tiguan – 685 cars;

Audi Q5 – 671 cars;

Nissan Leaf – 658 cars;

Tesla Model Y – 588 cars;

Nissan Rogue – 581 cars;

Tesla Model 3 – 561 cars.

Source: UkrAutoprom