Tesla Model 3 is the most efficient, and Porsche Taycan has the largest range – results of the «popular» test of six electric cars

The CarWow YouTube channel has posted a video testing six electric vehicles. The authors tried to find out which model provides the longest range from a fully charged battery and whether the actual autonomy results correspond to the figures declared by the manufacturers.

The following electric vehicle models were tested:

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor

BMW i5 M Sport

Porsche Taycan Performance Battery Plus

BYD Seal Design

Mercedes-Benz EQE 300

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

CarWow wanted to make the test as representative of real-world conditions as possible. Therefore, the team decided to drive these electric vehicles around the UK like a normal person. To this end, the cars were switched to standard driving modes, used a heater, and drove with a speed limit. As soon as the warning signals about the low battery power began to appear, the drivers switched to an energy-saving driving mode and tried to maximize the range. Rain on the highway added another element of reality.

To summarize, it can be noted that no electric vehicle in real-world use was able to provide the range declared by the manufacturer. The closest to the declared autonomy was the Mercedes EQE model – 94%. The Porsche Taycan was able to cover the longest distance. This is not surprising, given that it is equipped with the largest battery capacity. The most efficient was the Tesla Model 3 electric car, which provides a range of about 7.6 km per 1 kWh. In terms of the total distance traveled, the Tesla Model 3 beat three models with larger batteries.

Detailed characteristics and test results can be found in the following table.

Model Battery Actual autonomy Actual efficiency Declared battery life (WLTP) % of declared autonomy Porsche Taycan 97 kWh 592 km 6.1 km/kWh 678 km 88% Mercedes EQE 89 kWh 575 km 6.4 km/kWh 612 km 94% Tesla Model 3 75 kWh 566 km 7.6 km/kWh 628 km 90% Polestar 2 79 kWh 534 km 6.8 km/kWh 653 km 82% BYD Seal 82.5 kWh 499 km 6.1 km/kWh 570 km 87,5% BMW i5 81 kWh 476 km 6.0 km/kWh 583 km 82%

And one more thing. Even after an electric car shows zero kilometers of range, it usually still has energy left for several kilometers of driving.

Source: insideevs