Tesla will introduce a new generation of Roadster at the end of 2024. It should be a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX

According to Elon Musk, Tesla will present a new generation of Roadster by the end of 2024. In his opinion, the presentation will have a chance to become the most impressive product demonstration of all time. This is a Tesla/SpaceX collaboration.

Production design complete and unveil end of year, aiming to ship next yea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Some predict that this car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in less than 1 second.

BREAKING: Tesla to unveil next-gen Roadster in late 2024. It’s a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX. Deliveries aim to start in 2025. 0-60mph time is expected to be about 1 second. Elon: “I think this has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time.” https://t.co/RNVAtnOvE7 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 28, 2024

Tesla announced the Roadster four-seater electric car at the end of 2017. Initially, it was planned to launch production and sales in 2020.

In 2021, Musk postponed the launch Roadster for 2023, citing bottlenecks in the global supply chain, transmits Reuters. In 2023, Tesla did not start selling its long-awaited electric sports car, which is the successor to the brand’s first car to even travel to space.