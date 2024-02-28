News Auto 02-28-2024 at 12:00 comment views icon

Tesla will introduce a new generation of Roadster at the end of 2024. It should be a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-19-12.08.01-2-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-19-12.08.01-2-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/2023-07-19-12.08.01-2-96x96.jpg

Yurii Oros

News writer

Tesla will introduce a new generation of Roadster at the end of 2024. It should be a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX

According to Elon Musk, Tesla will present a new generation of Roadster by the end of 2024. In his opinion, the presentation will have a chance to become the most impressive product demonstration of all time. This is a Tesla/SpaceX collaboration.

Some predict that this car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in less than 1 second.

Tesla announced the Roadster four-seater electric car at the end of 2017. Initially, it was planned to launch production and sales in 2020.

In 2021, Musk postponed the launch Roadster for 2023, citing bottlenecks in the global supply chain, transmits Reuters. In 2023, Tesla did not start selling its long-awaited electric sports car, which is the successor to the brand’s first car to even travel to space.Tesla will introduce a new generation of Roadster at the end of 2024. It should be a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send