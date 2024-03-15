The 79-year-old star of the TV series «The Squid Game» was found guilty of sexual harassment — for kissing a woman on the cheek

Actor Oh Yeon-soo, who played the role of Oh Il-nam (player 001) in the Netflix megahit «Squid Game», was sentenced to 8 months in prison with a 2-year suspended sentence.

According to the Korean news agency Yonhap (via Deadline), 79-year-old Yong Soo was charged with sexual harassment for hugging and kissing a woman without her consent in 2022 (the harassment itself occurred 5 years earlier).

Women’s rights group in South Korea, Womenlink, welcomed the decision:

«The defendant is reminiscent of other initiators of sexual violence in the film industry in the past who have tried to pass it off as «affection» and «friendship», reads a post on Twitter (now X).

Last year, in December, Marvel said goodbye to Jonathan Majors — after the actor was found guilty of stalking and assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The same month, allegations of sexual assault were awarded to actor Vin Diesel.