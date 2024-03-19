«The Acolyte» — trailer for a new series in the universe of «Star Wars» (premiering on Disney+ on June 4)

The series will tell the story of the events that took place at the end of the Republic’s heyday, about 100 years before the events of the movie «Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace» (1999).

A girl who used to be a Padawan and her Jedi master investigate a series of crimes, but a much more dangerous force than they could have imagined stands in their way.

«The Acolyte» is created by Leslie Headland, who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Headland also directed the pilot episode.

The cast includes: Amandla Stenberg («The Hunger Games»), Lee Jong-jae («The Squid Game»), Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Daphne Keane, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The first two episodes of the series will be released on Disney+ on June 4.

Trailer

Poster