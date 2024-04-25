Isabela Merced played both parts of The Last of Us all weekend to qualify for an audition for the HBO series

Merced plays Dina in the second season of «The Last of Us» — Ellie’s new love interest.

In an interview with Flaunt (via Games Radar) the actress said that she was «a big fan of» of the first season of the post-apocalyptic series and really wanted to get into the second one. She was advised to watch the cutscenes to understand the character better — instead, she just played The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 all weekend. Before that, Merced knew almost nothing about the character.

«I guess I could just go to YouTube and watch scenes from the game, — she explains. «But this is completely different. I’m glad I did, because now she looks the same on the set as she does in the game. I feel like I know her».

Isabela also says that she often received useful advice from Bella Ramsay, who continues to play Ellie in the second season.

Mercedes — is not the only newcomer introduced in the sequel to «The Last of Us» Caitlin Deaver will play Abbyand Young Masino will appear as Jesse. Pedro Pascal will also return as Joel (but probably not for long, given the game’s plot).At the same time, the second season may be radically different from the original story, so it’s better to wait for the continuation of the adaptation. Previously on HBO denied rumors that Pascal had finished working on the series

HBO has also announceda new team of directorswhich has joined the second season of The Last of Us — led by Mark Milod, who worked on «The Heirs» and «Game of Thrones». Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman are still the showrunners and executive producers of the show.

The second season of The Last Of Us is currently filming in Canada and is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.