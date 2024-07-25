The AMC gives the go-ahead: billionaire Xavier Niel can buy lifecell for $525 million

In December last year it became knownThe French investment company NJJ Capital is acquiring Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell from Turkey’s Turkcell. Together with the operator, the French acquired call centers LLC «Global Bilgi» and a mobile tower holder LLC «Ukrtower». However, in January, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) returned the application NJJ Capital, headed by billionaire Xavier Niel.

Later in March, the AMCU also returned the second application for the purchase of lifecell. Only now have all the related issues and documents been resolved, and on July 25, the AMCU approved the application for the purchase of the Ukrainian operator lifecell by the French company DVL Telecom. Xavier Niel is ready to buy the operator for $525 million.

It should be noted that although another company is already listed as the buyer, it is actually the same entity. DVL Telecom is a subsidiary of NJJ Capital, a French investment company owned by billionaire Xavier Niel. DVL — is an abbreviation of the names of Datagroup, Volia and lifecell, which will merge into one company after the deal is completed.

The $525 million deal is potentially the largest in a decade, combined with the acquisition of fixed-line internet provider «Datagroup-Volia». The deal to acquire «Datagroup-Volia» may be worth $120 million.

Source: forbes