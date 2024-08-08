The Army+ app for the military is already available on Google Play — with secure chats, electronic reports and Army ID

The Ministry of Defense has officially launched the Army+ app, designed exclusively for the military. Its goal is to free military personnel from paperwork and allow them to submit reports online.

The app is currently available for download in Google Play — but only military personnel will be able to log in. Earlier, Oleh Berestovyi, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the IT department at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shared several screenshots where you can see the program interface:

During the official launch of the app, the following features were announced: report submission, military ID, secure chats for communication between servicemen and women, and online training courses and programs.

In addition to submitting a report, Army+ also allows you to track its status:

It is noted that electronic reports will have the same legal force as paper reports, and the Army ID service will eventually be transformed into a full-fledged electronic military document.