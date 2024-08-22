The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition – this week’s free giveaways from the Epic Games Store

The Games section is published with the support of ?

For the new weekend, Epic Games Store has prepared another free game giveaway for its users. This time, gamers can add The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

The Callisto Protocol is a relatively new game in the survival horror genre. It was released on December 2, 2022. The action of this third-person story horror takes place 300 years after our time. Cargo spacecraft pilots Jacob Lee and Max Burrow are flying between Jupiter’s moons Europa and Callisto with an unknown and extremely fragile cargo on board. As they descend to the surface of Callisto, terrorists infiltrate the ship, and it ends with an emergency landing near a colony. But strange things are happening in the colony, and the prisoners have begun to turn into monsters. Now Jacob will have to survive in such unfavorable conditions, while revealing corporate secrets.

The Callisto Protocol is available for free at to the following address and will run until August 29. Its regular price is UAH 849.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is a MOBA shooter for teams of 5 heroes that offers dynamic battles for fans of both genres. The player can choose unique heroes from the available roster and join forces with 4 other players to capture targets and defeat the powerful enemy Guardian while protecting their own. The Rampage Edition includes a new game mode, cross-platform play, new heroes, new maps, and gameplay improvements.

You can get Gigantic: Rampage Edition is available for to the following address in the Epic Games Store.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.