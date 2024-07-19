The CrowdStrike antivirus has crashed Windows and caused technical failures around the world (including Ukraine). A hotfix is already available

The morning of July 19 brought Ukrainians a not-so-pleasant surprise Vodafone mobile operator, as well as Sense Bank and «Nova Poshta» electronic systems, are experiencing malfunctions. However, it turned out that the problem was global in nature, affecting many large international companies, including Microsoft, Visa, and Ryanair.

There are reports of the problem in the US, India, Japan and many other countries. Attempts to log in to two British banks this morning failed. There are also reports of flights being suspended at several airports around the world. The problem also seems to have affected emergency computers in the United States. In the UK, rail service was also affected by the failure.

«Our entire company is down», — the post on Reddit reads.

Another poster claims that 70% of their laptops are down and stuck in a boot cycle. It looks like it’s going to be a long day for IT administrators around the world.

«Something extremely strange is happening right now: I’ve gotten calls from several completely different media outlets in the last few minutes, all Windows machines have suddenly started BSoD’ (blue screen of death)», — wrote Troy Hunt, creator of the HaveIBeenPwned website.

This is likely due to a widespread Windows crash that is disrupting the systems of emergency services, banks, airports, etc. Windows computers are reportedly not booting up and suffering from the infamous blue screen of death. According to unconfirmed reports, the problem is caused by software from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

So, it seems that the cause of the global outage was not a cyberattack, but a bug in CrowdStrike’s Falcon corporate antivirus.

Unconfirmed publications suggest that CrowdStrike support engineers have admitted that the problem is with their software and have reversed an update that appears to have caused the problem.

In the meantime, you can try to solve the problem yourself. To do this, boot Windows in Safe Mode or Windows Recovery. Next, go to the C:WindowsSystem32driversCrowdStrike directory, find the file that matches «C-00000291*.sys», and delete it. After that, restart the system in normal mode.

