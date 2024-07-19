Vodafone, Sense Bank, and the electronic system are down «Nova Poshta». What do you know?

On the morning of July 19, Ukrainians began to complain about the work of the mobile operator Vodafone, and there were also malfunctions in the electronic systems of Sense Bank and «Nova Poshta».

Customers of the mobile operator complained about the inaccessibility of calls (the call essentially just ends with short beeps), while the mobile Internet is working smoothly. Vodafone has not yet commented on the problem.

Meanwhile, Nova Poshta said statedThe company said that the failure was due to some software updates, and that it would resume operations in the near future.

There were also technical problems with access to the Sense Bank app: in particular, products, cards and accounts were not displayed, and payment for services was not available.