The director of «Alien: Romulus» wants to make a new «Alien vs. Predator» in an unusual format

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

In a recent interview with Deadline, Federico Alvarez said about his interest in creating a new movie «Alien vs. Predator». The director proposed an unusual approach to the realization of this idea.

Alvarez expressed his desire to work with Dan Trachtenberg, the director of «Prey».

«Maybe it’s something I should do with my buddy Dan, — Alvarez told the publication. — Maybe we should do what Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with From Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll shoot one half and he’ll shoot the other half.

The director noted that the realization of this idea will depend on the success of his new film «Alien: Romulus». The film has already received favorable reviews from critics and viewers, as follows according to the rating 82% on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

The previous films in the «Alien vs. Predator» series did not receive high marks from audiences and critics. However, the success of «Prey» Trachtenberg and «Alien: Romulus» Alvarez gives hope for a possible revival of this crossover.

Source: Gamesradar

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.