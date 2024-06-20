The ex-OpenAI engineer who wanted to overthrow Altman founded his own AI startup — for «safe superintelligence»

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI and former chief scientist, has launched a new artificial intelligence solutions company focused on security. His new company – Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI) – is a startup with «one goal and one product». The goal is to create a safe and powerful AI system.

In the announcement, SSI is described as a startup that «approaches security and capabilities in tandem with», allowing the company to rapidly improve its AI system while prioritizing security. It is also mentioned that the company’s «single focus» allows it to avoid «distractions by management overhead or product cycles».

«Our business model means that security and progress are insulated from short-term commercial pressures», — it says. «This way we can scale peacefully».

In addition to Sutskever, SSI’s co-founders are Daniel Gross, former head of artificial intelligence at Apple, and Daniel Levy, who previously worked on the technical staff of OpenAI.

Last year, Sutskever led an initiative to removal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Sutskever left OpenAI in May and hinted at the start of a new project. Shortly after Sutskever’s departure, artificial intelligence researcher Jan Leike announced his resignation from OpenAI, citing security processes that «took a backseat to shiny» products. Gretchen Krueger, OpenAI’s policy researcher, also mentioned security concerns when announcing her resignation.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Sutskever said that SSI’s first product would be a secure superintelligence, and that until then, the «company would not be doing anything else with».

