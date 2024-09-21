The Fall of Eregion in «The Lord of the Rings» series: how it happened in Tolkien’s books

The sixth episode of the second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» brings Middle-earth into new times of darkness and chaos. Khazad-dûm becomes more and more treacherous under the rule of King Durin, and people in Númenor use ancient forms of execution. Meanwhile, in Eregion, Annatar grows increasingly impatient with Celebrimbor’s creation of the rings on the rings, with tensions reaching a boiling point at the end of the series.

War is coming, and Adar and his orc army attack Eregion. Alarms are raised in the besieged city, but Annatar hides the truth from Celebrimbor. It is a race against time to make the rings. The events lead to one of the most brutal events in J.R.R. Tolkien’s works: the fall of Eregion.

In Tolkien’s novels, the tragedy of Eregion unfolds a little differently. In the Second Age, Sauron storms the elven fortress to get the Rings of Power. In the books, Sauron had already left Eregion and returned to Mordor after influencing Celebrimbor to create the rings. At that time, he had already made the main Ring to rule them all, and when the elven blacksmith found out about it, he gave the three Rings to the elves to prevent the Dark Lord from getting what he wanted.

It was in response to this that Sauron led an army from Mordor to attack the city. Elrond and Gil-galad went to help in the defense, which led to a devastating battle between the two armies. In the end, Elrond and the elves could no longer hold back Sauron, and he reached the city. Celebrimbor was in the last line of defense on the steps of the House of Mírdain, but Sauron captured it.

He took the nine Rings and tortured an elven blacksmith to find out where the other seven were. However, he did not give up those who had three. Celebrimbor was then killed by orcish arrows and used as a banner in Sauron’s confrontation with Elrond.

The dwarves of Khazad-dûm joined the battle, but they only succeeded in slowing Sauron down, giving the elves enough time to escape. After that, many of Elrond’s elves went to the stronghold of Imladris, and the dwarves returned to the Khazad-dûm and sealed the Door of Durin. This is an important turning point in the history of Middle-earth, as Sauron gained most of the Rings and control over them.

Source: GamesRadar