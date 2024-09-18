The final trailer «Transformers One» ─ the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron starts in theaters on September 19

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

It’s been almost 40 years since the last Transformers animated movie was released in theaters. 13,924 days after the last screening, we are about to see the premiere of a new movie — «Transformers One». It will tell the story of the origin of some of the most beloved characters in science fiction. To mark the occasion, Paramount has released a brand new trailer filled with new footage and quotes.

Transformers One tells the story of the ancient times when the powerful Transformers we know were still «young». The story takes place about 3 billion years before humanity was introduced to robots that could transform into cars or other machinery (or even mechanical animals). Back then, Optimus Prime and Megatron were still friends. The plot of the movie will reveal to the audience how the two friends turned into sworn enemies.

It should be noted that the new final trailer of «Transformers: The Beginning» contains a lot of spoilers (cameos, new design, etc.). Therefore, it may not be worth watching for people who are going to see the movie in theaters in a few days.

A review of the movie was already released last week, which you can read here, but the bottom line is that director Josh Cooley and company have created an incredible ode to disguised robots.

In the movie Transformers One Chris Hemsworth will voice Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry will be D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson will be Elite, Keegan-Michael Key will be B-127/Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne will play Alpha Trion, John Hamm will be Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi will appear as Starscream.

The movie Transformers One will be released in cinemas on September 20.

Source: gizmodo

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.