The first owners of Nintendo Switch 2 received consoles with holes in the screen — they were left with check staplers

Some of the lucky ones who were the first to buy the new Nintendo Switch 2s discovered that the screens of their consoles were leaking after unpacking.

In a thread on Reddit (via Game Spot) mention a particular GameStop store in Staten Island, where the salespeople decided to staple receipts to the Switch box, which is quite thin — quite expectedly, damaging the device itself, which is packed with the screen up.

The post itself now deleted, as explained by the moderator — because it contained the store’s address, name, and employee number.

«We do not hide the fact that this was a serious mistake on the part of the store in question, but we do not allow such information to be published here».

However, screenshots of the post have already spread in other social networks, so photos of one of the damaged consoles are still available.

Obviously, the store will send a replacement, but I wonder how fast it will be? Earlier it became known that Nintendo started sending out name plates «out of stock» to US stores 2 days before the official launch.

Comments Games Radar The affected customer confirmed that he had been promised an exchange and explained that the air conditioning in the store was not working at the time, and the sellers replaced the usual packaging glue with staples because they were afraid that it would melt and penetrate.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«It was hot and humid in the store… I felt a little sorry for the manager, she looked upset because she said she was probably going to get fired, but she was very nice about it all and apologized».

It is not known how widespread the problem is, but several other complaints have appeared online:

«GameStop attached my Switch 2 and friends’ receipt to the box», — wrote the author Oadhan Lynch on X. «I’m going crazy, I’m going to have to wait 3 months for a restock. And yes, we were there for the midnight release, so I bet everyone in that line will have the same problem».

Earlier, Ampere analysts predicted that Nintendo Switch 2 would be released in a year will outsell all portable gaming PCs combined with a figure of 15 million units sold.