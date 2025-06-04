Nintendo Switch 2 will outsell all portable gaming PCs combined in a year, — Ampere forecast

The new Nintendo Switch 2 console will break the sales record in the first year, according to analysts from Ampere Analysis.

The portable console will be released tomorrow, June 5. Analysts expect that 15 million Switch 2 units will be sold by the end of 2025, which is more than the total sales of all portable PCs for gaming, such as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go. And Nintendo itself expects huge sales if a few days before the release sent branded plates to sellers that Switch 2 was sold out.

In other words, it is predicted that Switch 2 will overtake the entire portable PC segment in just one year. According to Ampere, Switch is already present among a large share of players: 56% of Steam Deck users also own a Switch. At the same time, only 1.3% of Switch owners consider Steam Deck to be their primary platform.

It’s no secret that the current Nintendo Switch is a second console for most people, not the main one. But Switch 2 has every chance to change the «first row to». All thanks to the expected support for AAA games and hardware that is close to the Xbox Series S in terms of performance. At least, this applies to such games as Cyberpunk 2077, which has already been shown on Switch 2. If everything goes as promised, Nintendo will be able to compete with PlayStation and Xbox in a serious way — but in its own hybrid format.

Of course, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not stop the portable PC segment. It began to grow rapidly after the release of the Steam Deck so it is logical that it will not stop there. In 2025, it is expected that Xbox laptop that Asus ROG Ally can be.

Source: Tech4Gamers