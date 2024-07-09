The first trailer for Taiki Waititi «Time Bandits» starring Phoebe from «Friends»

The first trailer for Taika Waititi’s series «Time Bandits», created for Apple TV+, has been released. The main role is played by Liza Kudrov, known to many as Phoebe from series «Friends».

According to the official synopsis, viewers will experience an unpredictable journey through time and space with a group of robbers and their newest recruit: An 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they embark on an exciting journey to save the boy’s parents and the entire world of».

In the short trailer, Kevin (Kel-El Tuck) opens his closet and travels to another moment in time, where he encounters Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) and her band of thugs. The series, created by Thai Waititi, Jermaine Clement and Ian Morris, is based on the cult classic Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film. All three wrote the first two episodes, and Waititi directed both.

The cast included Charlene Yee, Roger Jean Nsengiyumwa, Rune Temte, Rachel House, Matt King, George Goodwardas, and Zoe Ventura, with Waititi and Clement playing the Supreme Being and Pure Evil, respectively.

«Time Bandits» is set to release on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, with the first two episodes. The two episodes will be released every Friday until August 21.

Source: GamesRadar