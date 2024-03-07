After a short teaser, Amazon has released a full trailer for the upcoming Fallout series — the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the famous post-apocalyptic RPG series from the showrunners of «The Wild West» will be released on Prime Video on April 11.

The show’s creators have announced that on April 11, all episodes of the show will be simultaneously available on Prime Video, which producer Jonathan Nolan said in a recent interview with Total Film compared it to Fallout 5.

Good morning, Vault Dwellers! The new presentation will be starting shortly. Please have your portable computation devices ready to view. pic.twitter.com/ZL3wkEa20P — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) March 7, 2024

The Fallout series, about the survival of humanity in a post-apocalyptic future, is set in 2296 — 219 years after the nuclear war. The plot of the series is part of the canon of the game series, but tells an independent story built around three key characters — a young girl Lucy, a resident of «Vault 33», her father and Vault supervisor Hank, and mercenary goon Cooper Howard.

«Based on the iconic game series of all time, the Fallout TV adaptation is a story about the rich and the poor in a world where there are practically no material assets left. 219 years after the apocalypse, the inhabitants of luxurious nuclear shelters are forced to return to the radiation-irradiated nuclear landscape inherited by their ancestors. Much to their surprise, they discover that an extremely complex, surprisingly joyful and cruel universe awaits them on the surface». Official synopsis

The TV adaptation stars Ella Purnell («The Hornets»), Walton Goggins («Justified») and Kyle MacLachlan («Twin Peaks»). Showrunners — Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, known primarily as the creators of the series «Wild West».

Fallout trailer — in English