The fourth season of the series «Snowpiercer» will be released in early 2025 — it was completely filmed before the suspension

The previously canceled fourth season of «Snowpiercer» has been given a new «home» and will be released in early 2025. Tomorrow Studios’ TV adaptation of the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette first aired on TNT in 2020. In the summer of 2021, the series starring David Diggs and Jennifer Connelly was renewed for season 4, but in January 2023, the season was canceled.

Now it is known that the fourth season of «Snowpiercer» will be released on AMC and AMC Plus in early 2025. AMC has acquired the rights to broadcast all four seasons, with the first three becoming available on AMC Plus later this year.

«We are thrilled that the train has finally found a home, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving fans of «Through the Snow» the chance to enjoy a fourth season along with all the hard work of this amazing cast,» says showrunner Pawel Zbyszewski.

In 2023, TNT announced the cancellation of the fourth season of «Snowpiercer», despite the fact that it had been completed. At the time, a TNT spokesperson said the network was working with Tomorrow Studios to find a new home for the season.

The cancellation of Snowpiercer on TNT follows the decision of Warner Bros. Discovery, the network’s parent company, to suspend TNT and TBS projects. The move follows the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery Inc. in early 2022, after which the company, under the leadership of David Zaslav, has made great efforts to cut costs.

Although the series has been renewed, the fourth season is expected to be the final one. Without disclosing the content, it can be recalled that the third season ended at a turning point in the plot, and there is no information about the content of the sequel yet.

Source: Screen Rant