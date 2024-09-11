The free-to-play game The Elder Scrolls: Castles is out now on iOS and Android — build the castle of your dreams

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Bethesda has released a new free-to-play game The Elder Scrolls: Castles for iOS and Android, which allows players to build their own castle and manage a dynasty in The Elder Scrolls universe.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is reminiscent of the popular Fallout Shelter in many ways. Players will be able to build their own castle that will become a home for their dynasty for many generations. The developers promise that each castle will be unique and reflect the player’s individual style.

Game trailer

Outside the walls of the fortress, players will fight classic enemies from the world of The Elder Scrolls. Victories in these battles will allow you to get new equipment and improve the characteristics of your characters. This will add strategy and RPG elements to the game.

The release of The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a logical step for Bethesda. Fallout Shelter, released in 2015, has become the company’s most successful game with more than 200 million downloads. The creation of such a project in The Elder Scrolls universe can interest a wide audience and bring significant profit.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is already available for download on devices with the following operating systems iOS and Android. The game is completely free, although it probably contains in-app purchases to speed up progress.

