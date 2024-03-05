«The Garfield Movie» — new trailer for the cartoon about a sarcastic red cat (bonus Snoopy Cat with the voice of Snoop Dogg)

The cartoon will be released in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

«The Garfield Movie» reveals the origin story of the popular Monday-hating, lasagna-loving ginger cat and his first meeting with his guardian John, and then — an unexpected journey outside the house with his long-lost father, the street cat Victor.

«Garfield» is directed by Mark Jindal (Cats Don’t Dance, The Emperor’s New Groove) and written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds.

In the original, a cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagna, narrated by Chris Prattand his father — Samuel L. Jackson. Nicholas Hoult will voice John, and the unnamed characters will be voiced by Anna Waddingham («Game of Thrones») and Brett Goldstein («Ted Lasso»). Unexpectedly, the new trailer also features the voice of Snoop Dogg, performed by Snoop Dogg.

The new «Garfield» — is not the first of the franchise to hit the big screen. Bill Murray starred in 2004’s «Garfield» and its 2006 sequel «Garfield: A Tale of Two Cats».

Trailer