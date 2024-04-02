The head of EPAM called the percentage of mobilized people «critical» for business

The head of EPAM Ukraine, Stepan Mitish, believes that a figure of more than 10-15% of those mobilized will be critical for the company.

So far, the company has already mobilized more than 300 people. This is about 4% of those liable for military service.

He said said in an interview with NV.

«In this case, clients will feel that key people will be taken away from projects unplanned and may move projects to other countries,» he said.

When the labor market

According to Stepan Mitish, there are currently 10-15 people applying for one job.

«It is now an employer’s market. This has not been the case for a very long time. This means that we have the opportunity to choose the best candidate. Currently, 10-15 potential employees are applying for one job. This has greatly affected young professionals, the so-called juniors and middles. Unfortunately, it is now much harder for them to find a job. They are accepting lower salaries — 10-20% less than before the war,» he said.

At the same time, the salaries of experienced specialists remain quite high, as there is always a shortage of experts.

The main competitors of Ukrainian IT professionals are developers from India.

The outlook for 2024 remains uncertain.

«If the Ukrainian IT market does not grow in 2024, but does not fall either, this will be a good signal. Because we have been falling all year in 2023. Now, to turn the corner, we need a small but steady growth starting in the second quarter,» Stepan Mitish summarized.

It should be noted that the Verkhovna Rada recently refused from the idea of automatic booking of persons liable for military service who receive a salary of UAH 35 thousand and pay taxes.