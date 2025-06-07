The Hitman trailer features the character Mads Mikkelsen from «Casino Royale» — for his elimination, a reward will be given in 007: First Light

IO Interactive offered a kind of spy multiverse of Agent 007 and Agent 47 in the trailer of Hitman: World of Assassination at Summer Game Fest 2025.

The company’s CEO Hakan Abrak took to the stage of the event together with Mads Mikkelsen to talk about the crossover of the recently introduced 007: First Light, movie «Casino Royale» and Hitman, centered around the character of Le Chiffre. However, Hitman level designer Martin Ansdahl said that there will be no real multiverse:

«What you saw in First Light is a completely original Bond and a completely original universe. I think they really want to create a Bond for video games and it has to be a separate universe. So there are no plans for a crossover».

The designer added that since Le Chiffre — is a character from the Daniel Craig movie universe, he «could not exist» in the First Light universe, «because it creates confusion about what kind of universe» it is.

The virtual Mikkelsen is available in Paris, but you can only kill him to get the reward in the upcoming First Light for 30 days — from June 6 to July 6. So hurry up! The Bond game will be released in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

