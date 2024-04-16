The iPhone 16 Pro camera is credited with an ultra-thin coating that will reduce glare and ghosting

Korean sources claim that Apple is testing a new optical coating technology for future iPhone cameras. It will help improve the quality of photos by reducing artifacts such as flare and ghosting.

It is noted that Apple is considering the introduction of new ALD (atomic layer deposition) equipment in the production process of iPhone camera lenses. ALD allows the application of materials to the substrate one atomic layer at a time, which allows for extremely precise control of thickness and composition. Using such equipment, manufacturers can apply very thin layers of materials to semiconductor devices, including camera components.

In the case of camera lenses, ALD can be used to apply anti-reflective coatings that can help reduce photographic artifacts such as streaks of light and halos. These can typically form in the final image when a bright light source, such as the sun, shines directly on the lens.

ALD can also reduce ghosting, a type of image distortion where faint secondary images appear in a photo, usually opposite a bright light source. This occurs when light is reflected back and forth between the surfaces of the lens elements and the camera sensor.

Additionally, materials applied with ALD can protect the camera’s lens system from environmental damage without affecting the sensor’s ability to capture light effectively.

The source claims that this manufacturing process will be applied to the «Pro model» in the Apple iPhone «next-generation» lineup. This can be seen as a reference to one or both of the premium models in the iPhone 16 series. Although, given the timing of this information, it is possible that this method is being tested for the iPhone 17 Pro models that will be released next year.

Both upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to have a telephoto module with tetraprism and 5x optical zoom. This feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Apple’s smartphone lineup.

Source: macrumors