The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Major crypto exchanges have announced the start of trading in the EigenLayer (EIGEN) token. It will start on October 1 in the morning. The following trading pairs will be available: EIGEN/BTC, EIGEN/USDT, EIGEN/FDUSD, and EIGEN/TRY (relevant for Binance).

EigenLayer — a restaking protocol in the Ethereum network. This technology allows Ethereum (ETH) holders to use the Ether already staked and receive rewards in other protocols.

EigenLayer listing: list of exchanges and exact time (Kyiv time)

EIGEN deposits are already available on Binance to prepare for trading. Withdrawals will be available from 08:00 on October 2. The listing price of the EIGEN token will be 0 BNB.

EIGEN smart contract address (ERC20) — 0xec53bF9167f50cDEB3Ae105f56099aaaB9061F83.

Important! Cryptocurrencies are risky assets subject to high volatility (i.e., strong price fluctuations). Before any transactions, always DYOR (Do Your Own Research). That is, conduct your own research on each project.

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20