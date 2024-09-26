The Last Of Us season two: new emotional trailer with Pearl Jam music

HBO has released a teaser trailer for the second season of The Last Of Us, which continues the story of survival in a post-apocalyptic world. The video is accompanied by the song «Future Days» by Pearl Jam.

In the new season, viewers will see familiar characters again: Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsay) and Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna). The series creators also introduced new actors who will join the main cast.

The newcomers include Caitlin Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dean, and Young Masino as Jesse. They will be joined by Ariela Barer (Mel), Tati Gabriel (Nora), Spencer Lord (Owen), Danny Ramirez (Manny) and Jeffrey Wright (Isaac). Catherine O’Gara will make a guest appearance. The series is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The official plot description reveals that after five years of relative peace, the past catches up with Joel and Ellie. This leads to a conflict between them and a collision with an even more dangerous and unpredictable world.

The first season of «The Last of Us» became the most popular debut season in HBO history. The series received eight Emmy nominations «Emmy»in particular for the acting of Pascal and Ramsay, as well as for Best Drama Series.

The release date of the second season has not yet been announced, but it is known that the premiere will take place next year. It is interesting that the teaser appeared on September 26 — on «The Day of the Last of Us», which in the game’s universe marks the beginning of the cordyceps fungus pandemic.

The second season of The Last of Us is due out in 2025.

Source: Hollywoodreporter