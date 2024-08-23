«The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» ─ Ukrainian trailer of the epic story about returning to Middle-earth has been released

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Warner Bros. Pictures Ukraine announced the release of the Ukrainian trailer for the anime series «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim». It tells about the events in Middle-earth that took place 183 years before the adventures described in the original trilogy «The Lord of the Rings» by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The series «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Baggies» was produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. The plot tells the story of the House of Helm the Hammer, the legendary King of Rohan. He is unexpectedly attacked by Wulf, the clever and ruthless ruler of Dunland, who seeks to avenge his father’s death. He forces Helm and his men to engage in a risky last stand in the ancient fortress of Hornburg, which will later become known as Helm’s Ravine. Finding herself in a desperate situation, Hera, Helm’s daughter, must muster the courage to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy who wants to destroy them completely.

Adventure anime action «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» was directed by Kenji Kamiyama, known for his work on «The Guardian of the Holy Spirit», «Blade Runner: Black Lotus». The series features actors Brian Cox, Gaya Weiss, Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne, and others.

The premiere of the anime series «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim» in Ukraine is scheduled for December 12, 2024.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.