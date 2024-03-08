The Ministry of Digital Transformation presented a vision of open data development in Ukraine

During the Open Data Day 2024 event, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov presented a vision of open data development in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, open data is the basis for the efficient and transparent work of the state. More than 7 million Ukrainians use open data products and services every month. Open data is an effective tool for overcoming the challenges of war and effective recovery management, says Mykhailo Fedorov. It is noted that even during the war, Ukraine continues to develop this area and ranked 3rd in Europe in the Open Data Maturity ranking in terms of open data maturity.

In order to further develop this area, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has developed and presented an open data development strategy for the coming years. The main tasks include:

approve the national strategy for the development of the open data sphere

amend the legislation on data standardization, approve high-value data sets

Adapt Ukrainian legislation to European standards

In coordination with the law enforcement agencies and the Ombudsman’s Office, find optimal solutions for data disclosure

restore access to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations, and tax reporting

open the Register of damaged and destroyed property

create an ecosystem of education in the field of open data

update the architecture and functionality of the national open data portal

By 2026, it is planned to add about 100 new mandatory datasets, conduct training for 5,000 civil servants, 200 journalists, and students from more than 10 higher education institutions, and provide grant support to 15 open data services.

Source: Ministry of Finance