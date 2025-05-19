The mission is endless: Tom Cruise says he will star in action movies «until he’s 100»

If anyone was wondering whether «Mission: Final Destination» will indeed be the last movie in the Ethan Hunt series, Tom Cruise seems to have a pretty clear answer.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed that this «is indeed the ending of», which is confirmed by the title of the movie.

Two years ago, Cruise said that his The inspiring career of 80-year-old Harrison Fordand he is determined to make films based on «Mission Impossible» until he reaches the age of his colleague. In his last comment, Tom clarified that he was talking about movies in general.

«I said I would make films until I was 80; in fact, I will make them until I am 100. I can’t stop. I will never stop acting in action movies, dramas, comedies».

Cruise’s extensive filmography, which dates back to the early 1980s, includes a wide range of roles that go beyond the action genre, such as his performances in films like «Rain Man». However, it was «Mission Impossible» that established him as an actor capable of anything when it comes to physical endurance (some of the stunts he did, we recall, performed with a broken leg). In the last film of the series, Cruise was distinguished byunderwater scene, where he was on the verge of hypoxia, and the moment wherejumps from an airplane that is moving at the time. Interestingly, the actor made one of the most difficult «somersaults» director Chris McQuarrie to join.

«I’ve received so many levels of reward from the directors I’ve worked with, the crews, the people, the cultures we’ve worked in,» the actor continued, reflecting on how far Mission: Impossible has come since he starred in the first film in 1996. «Everything I’ve learned and continue to learn about history, about life, about leadership, about characterization and every aspect of filmmaking, it’s been exceptional. I feel very lucky to be able to make the movies that I make and I love it».

In «Mission: Impossible 8», Cruise’s character is expected to save the world: this time from a dangerous AI program called The Entity, which seems to predict the protagonist’s every move and could lead to disaster if it falls into the wrong hands. The first reviews gave the film an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, as «an almost perfect ending for Ethan Hunt».

«Final Destination has a few controversial moments, but I think it’s the most exciting movie in the series since «Phantom Protocol» because it finds a new way to make the impossible inspiring. Instead of fooling us with rubber masks and digital illusion, the movie is about strange situations where Ethan has to act in a split second», — wrote Owen Gleiberman of Variety

In addition to Cruise, the cast of «Mission Impossible 8» includes Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Vianne Reames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Clementieff, Shay Wigem, Henry Czerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma, as well as Anna Weddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCullany, Katie O’Brien, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman. The film will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on May 22.

We remind you that the previous part of the series, «Mission Impossible: Impossible. Part One», grossed $567 million at the box office and caused Paramount to lose more than $200 million. The final movie, according to rumors,cost $300 millioncosts increased, in particular, due to forced pauses during the strikes in Hollywood, during which about 40% of the material was shot.

Earlier, Cruise shared his plans to movie «Top Gun 3» and sequel «Days of Thunder»He noted that he is currently discussing various ideas.