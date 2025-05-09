Tom Cruise forced the director of «Mission: Impossible 8» to recreate one of his stunts — to prove that he is dangerous

62-year-old Tom Cruise over the years of his career was distinguished by a dozen dangerous stuntsbut one of the most difficult ones did not conquer him in «Mission Impossible 8».

This trick was related to an airplane (one of the elements was still included in the final version of the film) and involved a stand on the wing of a vehicle in the air. Despite the fact that Cruise had been preparing for such a test for years, he failed to complete it, although director Christopher McQuarrie persisted in persuading the actor to complete it.

«We were discussing the story, and McQuarrie said: “I want you to jump from here to there in a couple of seconds,”», — Cruise said at a press conference in Tokyo (via Games Radar). «I replied that I could not do that. He then: «Okay, but I want you to do this and this».

Cruise went on to explain to the director that, given the speed of the airplane and the strength of the wind, his body physics would be limited. When that didn’t work, the actor suggested that McQuarrie try to recreate the stunt himself.

«I think it’s best if you just try to do it. You get on the plane, you go out on the wing and you feel the pressure,” Cruz recalls saying. «So I started training him.

McQuarrie says he received a «20-minute briefing from Cruz before taking to the wing.

«It was great, actually. It was a lot of fun. I would definitely do it again», — the director shared his emotions.

The eighth installment of the Ethan Hunt series is officially titled «Mission Impossible: Final Destination» and will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on May 22.

In the story, Cruise’s character is expected to save the world: this time from a dangerous AI program called The Entity, which seems to predict the protagonist’s every move and can lead to disaster if it falls into the wrong hands; and faces an old enemy from the past, named Gabriel (Esai Morales). Also returning to the cast are Simon Pegg, Vianne Reames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Clementieff, Shay Wiggum, Henry Cerny, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mariela Garriga and Indira Varma, while newcomers include Anna Weddingham, Janet McTeer, Holt McCullany, Katie O’Brien, Nick Offerman and Tramell Tillman.

The previous part of the series, «Mission Impossible: Reckoning. Part One», grossed $567 million at the box office and caused Paramount to lose more than $200 million. The final movie, according to rumors, cost $300 million — the amount turned out to be large because of the forced pauses during the strikes in Hollywood, at the time of which about 40% of the material was shot.