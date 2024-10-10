«The most powerful gaming smartphone» Red Magic 9S Pro is sold in Ukraine for UAH 36 thousand

A new smartphone for gamers – REDMAGIC 9S Pro – has entered the Ukrainian market. During announcement it was positioned as «the most powerful gaming smartphone» due to the presence of an overclocked processor.

REDMAGIC 9S Pro has a flat back panel with no protruding cameras. The design also features RGB backlighting and touch triggers on the side of the case.

The smartphone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset, overclocked by the manufacturer. The CPU frequency is increased to 3.4 GHz, and the GPU frequency is increased to 1 GHz. The device can have 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal UFS4.0 storage. To remove heat from the overclocked processor, special materials in a 10-layer design and an internal ICE 13.5 Cooling System cooler with a Turbo Fan are used. This cooling system allows you to maintain optimal temperature during long gaming sessions. According to the manufacturer, it is able to reduce the temperature by up to 19.5°C.

The new product features a 6.8-inch bezel-less AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1116×2480 pixels), a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120 Hz, maximum brightness of up to 1600 nits, and a PWM frequency of 2160 Hz. The display boasts a sensor sampling rate of up to 2000 Hz. The screen is protected from mechanical impact by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Nubia Red Magic 9S Pro uses a triple camera on the back. It includes sensors with a resolution of 50 megapixels, 50 megapixels and 2 megapixels. The Samsung GN5 main module is complemented by an optical image stabilization system. The front camera is 16-megapixel. The battery capacity is 6500 mAh. Fast charging with a power of 80 W is supported, which is able to fully restore the charge in 35 minutes.

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro smartphone in 12+256 GB configuration is available in black color until October 31 at a price of UAH 35999. The 16+512 GB memory configuration is available in white and transparent black for UAH 44999.