The new Nissan N7 provides 510-625 km of range at a price of $16500

Nissan has prepared its new N7 electric car for release. This model combines an affordable price with a considerable range.

The Nissan N7 is the first electric vehicle of the brand to be developed as part of the Dongfeng-Nissan joint venture. The new model is based on the Tianyan platform, which is also used by the Dongfeng 007. Visually, the novelty has a lot in common with the Dongfeng electric sedan: LED strip on the front, streamlined silhouette and minimalist design.

The dimensions of the new Nissan electric sedan are 4930 mm in length, 1895 mm in width and 1487 mm in height. This is slightly larger than the Tesla Model 3 (4720 mm in length, 1848 mm in width and 1442 mm in height).

The company has prepared 5 versions of the Nissan N7 at once. The base 510 Air version is equipped with a 58 kWh LFP battery that provides a range of 510 to 540 km according to the CLTC rating. And for models with a longer range, a 73 kWh battery is installed, which allows you to drive up to 625 km.

The front panel of the Nissan N7 has a large 15.6-inch infotainment system with a minimalist design. The operating system runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip and supports the DeepSeek R1 artificial intelligence model. Thanks to this, the car better understands the driver’s intentions, making interaction with the system more «human».

The novelty uses the smart driving system from Momenta. Nissan claims that it is an «advanced premium intelligent system». It supports high-speed navigation, memory navigation for city routes and intelligent parking in all scenarios.

The starting price of Nissan N7 in the basic version is about $16.5 thousand (119900 yuan). This version competes directly with the new BYD Qin L, which starts at a similar price of 119800 yuan. Prices of all versions of the Nissan N7 are shown in the following table.

Version Starting price Nissan N7 510 Air $16 500 Nissan N7 510 Pro $17 800 Nissan N7 625 Pro $19 200 Nissan N7 510 Max $19 200 Nissan N7 625 Max $20 500

Last year, Europe released Nissan Ariya NISMO electric speedster engine with a capacity of 320 kW and acceleration to «hundred» in 5 seconds. The company also converted the Nissan GT-R to electric traction, offering a capacity of more than 1000 kW and solid-state batteries.

Source: electrek