Nissan GT-R goes electric: over 1000 kW of power and solid-state batteries

The legendary Nissan GT-R sports car will get an electric version. The Electric GT-R is likely to be the first Nissan car to use solid-state batteries. As the new technology develops, the company has hinted that solid-state batteries could give the electric GT-R even more power.

When announcing the electric GT-R concept, Nissan claimed that the electric sports car is a «hyper-electric game-changer». The company made such statements because of its intention to install electric motors with a capacity of more than 1000 kW (more than 1300 horsepower). For comparison, the most powerful Tesla Cybertruck, the Cyberbeast, can produce up to 845 hp (621 kW).

All this power is backed by a new electric transmission with fully solid-state batteries. Nissan’s Vice President of Global Product Planning Ivan Espinoza said that such batteries make sense in sports cars, «because you can fit a lot with half the space».

In April, Nissan demonstrated a pilot line of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, calling the technology a game-changer. This development differs from traditional lithium-ion batteries by having about twice the energy density. The new technology can add power and reduce charging time.

Espinoza hinted that the upcoming electric GT-R will be the perfect electric vehicle to debut the new solid-state batteries.

Espinoza said:

«The price may be high at first».

But he expects costs to come down as technology advances. Nissan plans to use all-solid-state batteries for a wide range of vehicles, including pickup trucks.

Although Nissan has not yet officially announced an electric sports car, the concept has a blurred «GT-R» logo. It includes the e-4ORCE all-wheel drive technology, which provides additional control and handling on tracks and winding roads.

Nissan has developed the concept’s exterior in conjunction with its NISMO racing team to achieve maximum aerodynamics. For better efficiency, additional elements such as a two-tiered front lip and rear diffuser have been implemented.

Source: electrek