The new «Wonder Woman» will do without Gal Gadot — James Gunn relaunches the character

In the new DC Cinematic Universe under the direction of James Gunn, «Wonder Woman» will still appear. But Gal Gadot will be replaced by a new face.

James Gunn and Peter Szafran warned that the restart of the universe must be complete. And recently Gunn mentioned that the casting has not yet been held, and the lead actress has not yet been chosen, writes Variety. His words hint that the actress we know is no longer assigned to this role.

«We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s being written right now», — he said.

Gadot played Diana Prince in the films «Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice» (2016), «Wonder Woman» (2017), «Justice League» (2017) and «Wonder Woman 1984» (2020). Both solo films were directed by Patty Jenkins, and the studio was planning a third film with Gadot. However, after Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios, the project was canceled. Patty Jenkins admitted that she was ready to compromise, but the negotiations with DC did not lead to anything. The step is logical, because «Wonder Woman 1984» was released during the pandemic and was not successful. And along with the canceled movie, the studio decided to abandon the actress who became the face of the failed project.

Who exactly will write the new «Wonder Woman» has not yet been announced. Gunn confirmed that this movie is separate from the «Paradise Lost» series, which he described as a «Game of Thrones» about the Temiskaming Amazons. HBO is working on it, but development is slow. There is currently no release date for the new Wonder Woman movie, but it is already clear that we should not expect a connection with the previous films.

In parallel, the biggest Gunn bets on success «Superman» (exit — July 11, 2025) and project «Supergirl» (expected in June 2026). Now they will be joined by Wonder Woman. But Gunn clearly sees the direction of only two of the four main characters in the new DCU — Superman and Supergirl. Batman’s fate is still being decided. At the same time, Matt Reeves’ Batman (played by Robert Pattinson) remains outside the new universe and continues to exist separately.

Source: EW