«Focus on diversity»: DC explains how the updated cinematic universe will differ from Marvel

One of the reasons why DC hasn’t been able to create its own MCU equivalent for so long is that their characters are much harder to unite «under one roof» than Marvel’s characters, who live in New York and were created at almost the same time by the same group of people.

Now this task has passed into the hands of James Gunn, who headed DC Films together with Peter Safran, and began developing the first projects of the updated universe — including the animated series Creature Commandos and the story of the young Superman with David Corensworth, who replaced Henry Cavill.

In a new interview, Gunn said that their universe will primarily differ from the competition «by focusing on diversity and unusualness» characters

«What I like about DC — is that they have comics that differ in tone, in addition to the main ones. Like Watchmen, The Dark Knight Returns, and All-Star Superman. In that way, DC is very different from Marvel, and I want to keep it that way,» Gunn said in an interview with EW.

«Creature Commandos» is a perfect fit for Gunn’s idea — it’s a thrilling story about monsters struggling with their dark past, which also includes a whole host of familiar and strange characters, such as Frankenstein, his Bride, Dr. Phosphorus, and others.

«I’m used to dealing with weirdos,» Gunn says. «Creature Commandos are like the Guardians of the Galaxy. All Guardians — are really good characters at heart, but that won’t necessarily be the case with the new creatures».

The «Creature Commandos» series will debut on December 5 on Max, while the new «Superman» is in post-production and will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

«Superman — is really the beginning of everything, it’s a huge epic. It’s a chance for people to get a taste of the new story. There will be a lot of interesting references to other DC creations, a lot of hints about future projects».

«Superman», formerly known as «Superman: Legacy» — the first film in the new version of the DC Cinematic Universe. Gunn is directing from his own script, which will focus on the story of the young Superman.

In addition to Corensworth, Rachel Brosnahan («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel») has joined the film to play Lois Lane, while the villain Lex Luthor was taken over by Nicholas Hoult (which, by the way, was originally tried out for the role of Clark Kent).

The rest of the cast will include Maria Gabriela de Faria as the Engineer, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sarah Sampaio as Eva Teschmacher, Terence Rosmar as Otis, and Anthony Kerrigan as Metamorpho. Also in the movie Christopher Reeve’s son will be bornwho played Clark Kent in 1978 — as a TV reporter. We may also see a new Supergirl performed by a star «Dragon House» Millie Alcock.

