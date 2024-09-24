The number of «closed» sole proprietorships in Ukrainian IT grew by 157%, while new registrations — fell by 20%

According to YouControl (via Highload) the Ukrainian IT industry shows a decline in the registration of new sole proprietorships — in the summer, for example, the total number decreased to 9.1 thousand (a 21% drop compared to a year ago and a 48% drop compared to 2021).In June-August 2023, IT specialists registered 11.6 thousand individual entrepreneurs, and in the same period in 2021, —18.7 thousand

Overall, the decline was recorded in all industries, with the exception of agriculture and wholesale trade, which showed an increase in the number of registrations by 64% and 8%, respectively.

The number of «closed» sole proprietorships among IT companies is also growing: this summer, 8.8 thousand were registered (157% more than in the summer of 2021)

Given the trends in the registration of sole proprietorships in general, how do we mentioned earlierThe number of women entrepreneurs has increased dramatically: in the summer of 2024, 62.5% (46 thousand) of new sole proprietorships were opened by women.

Earlier, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Taxation and Customs Policy stated that in 2025, sole proprietors will be obliged to pay the unified social tax again.