The official Cyberpunk 2077 mod for Opera GX is out

Opera GX developers have teamed up with CD Projekt Red to create a full-fledged theme for browser users in the style of the sensational hit Cyberpunk 2077. Spoiler alert: it turned out to be as authentic and atmospheric as possible.

The mod changes the browser interface, redrawing it completely in the recognizable style of the CD Projekt Red game. It includes customized dynamic wallpapers that change depending on the time of day theme, various visual effects that synchronize with the RGB backlight of the PC, as well as sounds and music from the game. Additionally, there are many different options in the settings that users can customize for themselves.

The Cyberpunk 2077 mod for Opera GX is free — everyone can download it from the store GX.store. It is likely that the story will not end there, and new themes for gamers will continue to be released for the Opera browser in the future. Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, it is thanks to the high sales of the game and the expansion pack «Illusion of Freedom» 2023 that CD Projekt Red had its second best year ever — total sales exceeded $750 million.

Cyberpunk 2077 mod demo for Opera GX