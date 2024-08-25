The series «Ted Lasso» / Ted Lasso will return to Apple TV+ with the fourth season

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Apple TV+ has ordered an additional season for the series «Ted Lasso» / Ted Lasso and signed deals with three key actors, reports Deadline.

These are Hannah Weddingham, who played the owner of FC «Richmond», Brett Goldstein (football legend Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (director of football operations Leslie Higgins). In the future, the contracts are planned to be extended with actors who are members of SAG-AFTRA, including Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso and co-created the series, Brandon Hunt and Juno Temple.

It is not known who else will be involved in the fourth season, but all the actors have repeatedly said that they would love to reprise their roles.

Production is likely to start in early 2025. Apple TV+ has so far declined to comment.

The first season of «Ted Lasso» was released in August 2020, and due to its success with viewers, the series was renewed for a second season five days after the premiere (released in July 2021). The third (and, as previously thought, the last) season follows the story of AFC teams «Richmond» and «West Ham United»: one is led by Ted, and the other — his former colleague Nate (Nick Mohamed) took over as assistant coach.

The series has earned 13 «Emmy» awards in its first three seasons, including two consecutive trophies for Best Comedy Series and acting statuettes for Sudeikis, Goldstein and Weddingham.

