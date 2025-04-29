The showrunner «Andora» did not want to shoot the series and hoped that COVID would stop production: «What have I done? I ruined my life»

The series «Andor», thanks to its high markshas been named one of the best projects in the «Star Wars» — universe, but it turns out that its showrunner Tony Gilroy initially regretted taking the job.

In podcast Gilroy admitted that at the beginning of work on «Andor» he doubted the potential of the series and even secretly hoped that the COVID-19 pandemic would stop its production.

«Every morning I thought: “What have I done? I’ve ruined my life… I’ve brought all these people here… it’s terrible,” says Gilroy. «When I started getting phone calls during COVID offering me a job, I was upset. Although there was a certain pride that I still had a job, I did it with terrible doubts. When we started shooting, I was already thinking: “Hmm, maybe it will turn out well”».

At the moment, «Andor» can rightfully be considered the most successful «Star Wars» series (although the competition is not great, it should be noted) and the highest rated franchise projectwhich started with a nearly perfect 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

«I don’t think I’ll ever get a chance to work on something as important again,» says Gilroy, who after the premiere praised the series as the best work of his life. «It’s the most important thing I’ve ever done, in terms of how much imagination was put in, how much work was put in, how much better a writer I became, how much I learned, and how important the subject matter and the scope of it was».

It should be reminded that the production of the series according to preliminary estimates cost a whopping $645 million (it took $290 million to shoot the second season last year, but the final amount may be much higher), so in fact, the series has surpassed The Last Jedi and become the most expensive project in the Star Wars universe.

«Andor» — is a prequel series from the Star Wars universe that leads to the events of the movie «Rogue One. Star Wars. The Story» (2016), which tells the story of a group of rebels who steal plans to create weapons of mass destruction for the Empire. The protagonist here is the eponymous character of Diego Luna — once a petty thief, and eventually a rebel hero.

In addition to Luna, the series stars Stellan Skashgård (Lúthien Rael), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Dedra Miro), Kyle Soller (Cyril Carn), Adrienne Archona (Bix Kalin), and others. Trailerof the second season also introduced «newcomers: Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk, who reprise their roles from «Rebel One» — as Imperial officer Orson Krennic and reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO, respectively.

Starting April 22, the second season of «Andor» is broadcast on Disney+. It consists of four chapters (three episodes each), which will be released weekly until May 13 inclusive.